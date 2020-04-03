fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Syracuse University offers new S.J.D. degree

Syracuse University offers new S.J.D. degree

Program aimed at international students

By: Bennett Loudon April 3, 2020 0

Syracuse University College of Law has announced a new doctor of juridical science in law (S.J.D.) degree program. This is the third new degree program announced by the College of Law this academic year. In December, the online JD/MBA program was started. And the Third Year Away program started in January. College officials have been considering the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo