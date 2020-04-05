fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded February 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 3, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT FORK IT CATERING AND FOOD 19 QUAIL LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BEAN2GREEN BIOFUEL 18 SHELDON DRIVE, OGDEN NY 14559 - - KIYAK, MICHAEL JOSEPH III 18 SHELDON DRIVE, OGDEN NY 14559 - - COCOA BEAN SHOPPE 62 PINNACLE ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - I|NADEZDA||IGUMENSHCHEVA| MAXXIE ENTREPRENEUR 406 NORTHLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 ...

