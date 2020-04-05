fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded January 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded January 29, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT HOLLYWOOD HAIR & BARBER 3160 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - CAMIDGE, KRISTY L 54 CHATEAU LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE ATTITUDES HAIR DESIGN 1946 RIDGE ROAD WEST, ROCHESTER NY 14626 DAVID AND LAURIE MAGGIO LLC & MAGGIO, LAURIE E 53 PINEBRIAR DR, ROCHESTER NY 14616 & DOING ...

