Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded February 4, 2020

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 4, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC EWALD, BEVERLY G Appoints: EWALD, PHILIP S FRATE, BRADLEY A Appoints: FRATE D, NANCY HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC JIMENEZ-RUEDA, CARLOS Appoints: JIMENEZ, RENEE T US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA WEWALD, PHILIP S Appoints: EWALD, BEVERLY G

