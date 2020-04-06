fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Bail reform rollback welcomed by prosecutors

Bail reform rollback welcomed by prosecutors

By: Bennett Loudon April 6, 2020 0

Prosecutors are praising a partial rollback of New York state’s bail reforms, while the criminal defense community is critical of the changes that also include a modification of discovery rules. “It made some significant alterations in what the bail reform that went into effect Jan. 1 provided. It doesn’t only add new crimes, but it also ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo