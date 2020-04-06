fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sex offender: New York State v. Richard F.

Fourth Department – Sex offender: New York State v. Richard F.

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex offender Civil confinement – Judge as advocate New York State v. Richard F. CA 19-00283 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The respondent appealed from an order finding him a dangerous sex offender requiring confinement. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court noted that it is the state’s burden of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo