Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Rodrigeuz

Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Rodrigeuz

April 6, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Arrest at threshold of home – Entering home after arrest People v. Rodrigeuz KA 15-01390 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon on the basis that the physical evidence submitted into evidence ought to have been ...

