fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / North Carolina teen faces deportation over adoption problems

North Carolina teen faces deportation over adoption problems

By: The Associated Press NANCY MCLAUGHLIN April 6, 2020 0

GREENSBORO, N.C. — She's both a daddy's girl and the "mini-me" to her mom. Snapshots of them from a life full of smiles and laughter are spread over a nearby wall in the family's small, tidy home in the shadow of N.C. A&T. Prom. On a boat at the lake leaning on her mom. Playing in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo