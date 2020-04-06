fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded February 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 10, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC BRIGHTMAN, SHEILA A Appoints: BRIGHTMAN, NATHAN A CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: SELENE FINANCE LP FANNIE MAE Appoints: PRETIUM MORTGAGE CREDIT PARTNERS I LOAN ACQUISITION LP FIRST GUARANTY MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC HSBC MORTGAGE SERVICES INC Appoints: GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Appoints: FAIRBANKS CAPITAL ...

