C. Christopher Murillo | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announced that C. Christopher Murillo has joined the firm as counsel in the securities and capital markets practice.

Murillo advises publicly-traded and privately-held companies on accessing and utilizing capital markets while ensuring federal and state securities law compliance. He counsels clients on corporate governance, public and private offerings of securities, FINRA and stock exchange regulatory compliance, compliance with the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NYSE and NASDAQ rules and mergers and acquisitions.

He previously practiced with Loeb & Loeb LLP and Proskauer Rose LLP in New York City for over nine years.