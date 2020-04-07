fbpx
Deeds Recorded March 24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded March 24, 2020                  41   4420 BULL, NATE et ano to NBSS ENTERPRISES LLC Property Address: 23 UTICA STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12325 Page: 0644 Tax Account: 068.60-1-14 Full Sale Price: $1.00 HOLDING, WILLIAM to WALTON, DEBORAH et ano Property Address: 29 AMENITY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12325 Page: 0539 Tax Account: 054.18-3-43 Full Sale Price: $354,655.00 14428 WHITE, JEFFREY et ano to WHITE, STACY M Property ...

