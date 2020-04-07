fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded February 11, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded February 11, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 12, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT JEWEL BE CHARMED 128 ONEIDA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - I|KELLY||ZIMMERMAN| ROCHESTER LOCAL HANDYMAN AND CONTRACTOR 858 EXCHANGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo