Erika Stanat | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Erika Stanat has been named lead of the firm’s commercial and intellectual property litigation practice group.

Stanat counsels clients in the protection of their intellectual property, representing them in lawsuits in state and federal courts relating to patents, trademarks and trade secrets. In addition to her work in intellectual property litigation, she represents clients in commercial disputes and in litigation concerning tax, employee benefits (ERISA) and executive compensation issues.

A former active-duty officer and attorney in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAGC), Stanat also currently serves as a mediator on the mediation panel for the United States Federal District Court for the Western District of New York.