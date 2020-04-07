fbpx
Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Work

April 7, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea Knowingly and intelligently entered into – Mistaken understanding People v. Work KA 17-01911 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of criminal possession of a weapon upon his plea of guilty. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the plea was not entered ...

