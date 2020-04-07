fbpx
Judge: Man wrongly convicted can take Detroit cops to trial

By: The Associated Press ED WHITE April 7, 2020 0

DETROIT — A judge has cleared the way for a trial or financial settlement in the case of a Detroit man who spent 25 years in prison before proving that a gun seized from his mother couldn't have been a murder weapon. U.S. District Judge Paul Borman said retired police sued by Desmond Ricks don't have ...

