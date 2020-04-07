fbpx
Mortgages Recorded March 24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 24, 2020                  88   NOT PROVIDED BELMONT, LISA MARIE & GERRINGER, BRIAN CEDRIC Property Address: 168 WINDMILL TRAIL, OGDEN NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $141,000.00 BRESLAWSKI, EDWARD Property Address: 126 PRIEM ROAD, HAMLIN NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $100.00 ROC TOP PROPERTIES, LLC Property Address: 111 ROSEWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: REAL DEEP ROOTS LLC Amount: $74,000.00 VARGAS, HECTOR L Property Address: 70 TOWNSEND STREET, ...

