Covid19 Coverage

‘Pharma Bro’ wants out of prison to research coronavirus

By: The Associated Press TOM HAYS April 7, 2020 0

NEW YORK — Convicted former drug company CEO Martin Shkreli, known as "Pharma Bro," wants to get out of prison so he can help research a treatment for the coronavirus, his lawyer said Tuesday. Defense attorney Ben Brafman said that he will file court papers asking federal authorities to release Shkreli for three months so he ...

