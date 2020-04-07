fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney / Powers of Attorney Recorded February 10, 2020

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 10, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY   WALLS, WILLIAM D JR Appoints: DELPOZZO, JASON WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY BROOKS, ROSIE MAE Appoints: BROOKS, JENNIFER LANETT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo