Powers of Attorney Recorded February 11, 2020

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 11, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 11, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC DIMARZO, ANTHONY M Appoints: DIMARZO, CAROL E DIMARZO, CAROL E Appoints: DIMARZO, ANTHONY M

