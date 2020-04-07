fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Diversity jurisdiction: Tagger v. Strauss Group LTD

Second Circuit – Diversity jurisdiction: Tagger v. Strauss Group LTD

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Diversity jurisdiction Lawful permanent resident – Treaty Tagger v. Strauss Group LTD 18-3189 Judges Kearse, Calabresi, and Pooler Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of the complaint for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. He commenced an action alleging that the defendant falsely brought legal action against him in Israel which caused ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo