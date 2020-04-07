fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Federal jurisdiction: Edwards v. McMillen Capital LLC

Second Circuit – Federal jurisdiction: Edwards v. McMillen Capital LLC

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Federal jurisdiction Appeals from state-court judgments – Dismissal for failure to prosecute Edwards v. McMillen Capital LLC 18-3170 Judges Sack, Hall, and Rakoff Background: The plaintiff appealed from a ruling that his claims against the defendant were barred under the Rooker-Feldman doctrine. The plaintiff had previously commenced an action against the defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo