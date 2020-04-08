fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded March 25, 2020

Deeds Recorded March 25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded March 25, 2020                  32   14420 BEYLER, MITCHELL L et al to JOHN B MARTIN & SONS LLC Property Address: REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12326 Page: 0094 Tax Account: 053.01-1-15 Full Sale Price: $1.00 JOHNSON, JOHN KEITH to JOHNSON, ELIZABETH C et ano Property Address: 144 SWAMP ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12326 Page: 0135 Tax Account: 099.02-1-5.52 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 HAKES, MATTHEW STEPHEN ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo