fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Ranchers get legal win in fight over Pecos River rights

Ranchers get legal win in fight over Pecos River rights

By: The Associated Press April 8, 2020 0

CARLSBAD, N.M — Ranchers in a southeastern New Mexico community are claiming victory in a legal battle with a potash company over water rights connected to the Pecos River. A state district judge ruled last week to call on the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer to show cause for issuing the company seven "preliminary ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo