Second Circuit – Fifth Amendment privilege: Mirlis v. Greer

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fifth Amendment privilege Adverse inference – Jury instruction – Independent jury determination Mirlis v. Greer 17-4023-cv(L) Judges Chin, Carney, and Sannes Background: The plaintiff alleged that the administrator of his former high school sexually abused him for several years when he was a student at the high school. Following a jury trial, ...

