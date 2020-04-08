fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Motion to dismiss: Lynch v. City of New York

Second Circuit – Motion to dismiss: Lynch v. City of New York

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Motion to dismiss Amended complaint – Standard Lynch v. City of New York 18-1247-cv Judges Kearse, Winter, and Pooler Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his claims of false arrest, malicious prosecution, abuse of process, violation of his rights to free speech and equal protection and use of excessive force, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo