fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Video testimony: Mirlis v. Greer

Second Circuit – Video testimony: Mirlis v. Greer

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Video testimony Release to non-party – Privacy interests – Movant’s motives Mirlis v. Greer 17-4023(L) Judges Chin, Carney, and Sannes Background: On appeal is the grant of a non-party request for release of a video recording of the deposition of a non-party witness. The witness testified that, while a minor, he was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo