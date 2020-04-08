fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / VLSP and courts launch virtual legal help center

VLSP and courts launch virtual legal help center

Volunteers needed to help

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2020 0

The Volunteer Legal Services Project of Monroe County Inc. and the Seventh Judicial District have launched a virtual legal help center and are seeking volunteer attorneys to support the effort. In an effort to serve the public while reducing foot traffic at the Hall of Justice, and following the closure of the Rochester Public Library, where ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo