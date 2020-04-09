fbpx
Feds deny claims of misconduct in college admissions case

By: The Associated Press April 9, 2020 0

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors denied allegations that investigators deliberately withheld and fabricated evidence to entrap actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and other prominent parents charged with cheating the college admissions process. Prosecutors told a judge in a legal document filed late Wednesday that he should reject the parents' attempt to dismiss ...

