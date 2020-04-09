fbpx
Mortgages Recorded March 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 26, 2020                   41 NOT PROVIDED GANNETT MEDIA CORP Property Address: 301 LONGLEAF BOULEVARD, GREECE NY Lender: CORTLAND PRODUCTS CORP Amount: $6,500,000.00 MARCELLO, RALPH Property Address: 1205 HILTON  CORNERS ROAD, PARMA NY Lender: GP CAPITAL 1 LLC Amount: $45,000.00 14420 FREEL, DENISE & LAZORE, DENISE Property Address: 25 MERCER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: DISCOVER BANK Amount: $65,000.00 14450 MCLAUGHLIN, BRENDAN S & MCLAUGHLIN, SYDNEY Property Address: 2 TENBURY WAY, FAIRPORT ...

