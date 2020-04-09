fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Hostile work environment: Rasmy v. Marriott International Inc., et al.

Second Circuit – Hostile work environment: Rasmy v. Marriott International Inc., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Hostile work environment Retaliation – Threatened – Pervasive incidents not directed at plaintiff Rasmy v. Marriott International Inc., et al. 18-3260-cv Judges Cabranes, Bianco, and Reiss Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of the defendants’ motion for summary judgment dismissing claims brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo