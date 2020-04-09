fbpx
Second Circuit – Unreasonable sentence: United States v. Almonte

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Unreasonable sentence United States v. Almonte 18-3769 Judges Katzmann, Kearse, and Bianco Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction on five counts of sex trafficking and a 20 year prison sentence followed by five years of supervised release. She argues that the sentence was procedurally unreasonable because the district court considered ...

