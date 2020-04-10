fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded February 12, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded February 12, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 12, 2020   HAJI, MUNA & SIMBA, MOHAMED S 858 EXCHANGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - ROSE AND DAGGER TATTOO 12 RAMPART STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - I|JAMES|R|DELL| DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CANNA BEAR PAINT 25 TIMBER LANE, FAIRPORT NY 144503715

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo