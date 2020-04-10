fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded February 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 13, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT JEWANTAS TENDER HEART DAYCARE 168 MICHIGAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - I|JEWANTA|L|DESARDOUIN| DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE 33 DEFINITIONS HEALTH AND WELNESS EDUCATION 15 CANTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - ANDREWS, MARK R & PFAFF, DAVID E JR 3768 LYELL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - & 193 FALSTAFF ROAD, ROCHESTER NY ...

