fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded February 14, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded February 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 14, 2020 CORPORATION NAME FILED KACHIN BAPTIST CHURCH 1124 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT NEAR THE CROSS MINISTRIES 1316 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - KENNEDY, JOSEPH 59 NEWCOMB STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ROCHESTER PATIO AND LANDSCAPE 56 HUTCHING ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo