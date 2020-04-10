fbpx
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded February 18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 18, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT GLAM WITH JT 107 PALM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - CALLOWAY, IMARI & STEEVNS, JASMIN 107 PALM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - & 380 MAGNOLIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - LEAVE IT TO LAURA 115 MILRACE DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 - - MONDO, LAURA 115 MILRACE DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 ...

