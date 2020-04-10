fbpx
Fourth Department – Brady violation: People v. Brownlee

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Brady violation Meaningful opportunity to use disclosed evidence People v. Brownlee KA 15-01257 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. He argues that the prosecution committed a Brady violation by belatedly disclosing certain medical records that purportedly established ...

