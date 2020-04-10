fbpx
Home / News / Mississippi court won’t undo 12-year sentence for jail phone

Mississippi court won’t undo 12-year sentence for jail phone

By: The Associated Press April 10, 2020 0

JACKSON, Miss. — An attorney says he will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 12-year prison sentence given to an African American man in Mississippi for carrying his mobile phone into a jail cell after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge. The Mississippi Supreme Court said Thursday that it will not reconsider its ...

