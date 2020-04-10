fbpx
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded March 27, 2020

Mortgages Recorded March 27, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 27, 2020                   59   NOT PROVIDED LIBERTY POINT PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 884 BAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $12,000.00 14420 KIEDSOW, MICHAEL B Property Address: 125 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $91,000.00 14428 HAGEMAN, DAWN E Property Address: 35 FAIRBANKS ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 14450 AMOR, ROBERT Property Address: 41 HEATHERWOOD ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: BANK ...

