Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney / Powers of Attorney Recorded February 13, 2020

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 13, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CITIBANK NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC CLARK, WILLIAM G Appoints: CLARK, CYNTHIA OBRIEN, THOMAS J Appoints: OBRIEN, GREGG J SMITH, DEANO Appoints: ATKINS, ELLA YOUNG, CHARLES E Appoints: YOUNG, OKELER C YOUNG, OKELER C Appoints: YOUNG, CHARLES E

