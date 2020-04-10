fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded February 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 17, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: MTGLQ INVESTORS LP HSBC FINANCE CORPORATION Appoints: GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC MCDEVITT, MARYLYN N Appoints: CLAUSER, ALEXANDER US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC

