Deeds Recorded March 30, 2020

Deeds Recorded March 30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded March 30, 2020                  32   14450 BARRY BEDFORD LIVING TRUST DATED JULY 24 2019 et ano to CHENG, CHIAO-WEN Property Address: 100 EAGLESFIELD WAY, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12326 Page: 0573 Tax Account: 139.20-1-135 Full Sale Price: $190,000.00 14464 INNOVATIVE PROPERTY SOURCE INC to CONNOR, ASHLEY M et ano Property Address: 1320 BROOKEDGE DRIVE, HAMLIN NY 14464 Liber: 12326 Page: 0496 Tax Account: 021.01-3-61 Full Sale Price: ...

