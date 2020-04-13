fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded February 18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 18, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED FRANCIS, JAMIE M 412 WEST SPRUCE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 - - GUARY, ANDREW 140 WHITTIER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - HARKOLA, ALEXANDER 18 STRATHALLAN PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - MILLER, JENNIFER ANN 180 HOLLYBROOK RD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - - OSTOLAZA, ELEISHA 209 PERSHING DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - ABERCROMBIE, DAVID DAWUD ...

