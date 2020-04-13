fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded February 21, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded February 21, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 21, 2020 CORPORATION NAME FILED HUB CHURCH 24 WINDMILL ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - SPENCERPORT NY 14589 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE NURSE HAVEN NURSERY & CHILDCARE 59 VERMONT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - HENDERSON, BRANDI TERESA 59 VERMONT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - PERSONAL GRAVE SITE MAINTENANCE 2117 BUFFALO ROAD SUITE 117, ROCHESTER NY 14624 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo