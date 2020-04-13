fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Right to counsel: People v. Brown

Fourth Department – Right to counsel: People v. Brown

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Right to counsel Voluntary withdrawal – Inferred from conduct People v. Brown KA 19-00074 Appealed from Jefferson County Court Background: The plaintiff appealed from his conviction of murder arguing that the county court erred in refusing to suppress statements he made to police investigators because those statements were made after he ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo