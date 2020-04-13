fbpx
Mortgages Recorded March 30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 30, 2020                   83   NOT PROVIDED BOTTONE, MATTHEW W & BOTTONE, SHELLY L Property Address: 1 CADENCE COURT, PENFIELD NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $5,000.00 FOLTS, MARCUS H & FOLTS, MARY M Property Address: 93 ARROWHEAD DRIVE, GATES NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $2,730.79 MURPHY, KIMBERLY S & MURPHY, SEAN M Property Address: 120 WEST AVENUE, PERINTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS ...

