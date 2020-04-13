fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Objecting to officer's firearm: Opinion 19-155

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Objecting to officer’s firearm: Opinion 19-155

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Objecting to officer’s firearm Investigation into license – Reporting requirements Opinion 19-155 Background: A county court judge who is a firearms licensing officer and a village justice both write to ask if they may meet with certain village officials to express their concerns about a newly appointed provisional village police officer ...

