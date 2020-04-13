fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded February 18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 18, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BIDDLE, BETTY J Appoints: MAHLER, MARY KELSO, CAROLE M Appoints: ROBINSON, PETER C MURPHY, JOHN M Appoints: MURPHY, BRIAN J PASTORELLA, EDITH C Appoints: KUNZER, PAMELA J US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: RESIDENTIAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LP REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY PASTORELLA, EDITH C Appoints: PASTORELLA, JULIE

