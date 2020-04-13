fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded February 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 19, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CZAMARA, NANCY KOLMER Appoints: CZAMARA, KENNETH W DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC DOUGHERTY, DAVID W Appoints: DOUGHERTY, BETH ANN FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC LARTIGUE, ARMAND A Appoints: LARTIGUE, JOYCE BITTNER SHICK, REINA L Appoints: ASADSAIF, PRICILLA UNLU, MEMNUNE Appoints: UNLU, BARIS UNLU, YASAR Appoints: UNLU, BARIS ZHANG, XIAOCHUN Appoints: SMITH, KEVIN DONALD

