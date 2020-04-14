fbpx
Deeds Recorded March 31, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded March 31, 2020                  45   14450 CAIN, JEFFERY P et ano to FENNING, MARISSA D et ano Property Address: 14 THAYER WOODS DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12327 Page: 0029 Tax Account: 194.02-1-23 Full Sale Price: $390,000.00 DELAUS, JACQUELIN J et ano to TURNER, LISA et ano Property Address: 47 MANOR HILL DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12327 Page: 0053 Tax Account: 166.05-5-20 Full Sale Price: ...

