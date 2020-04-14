fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded February 24, 2020

April 14, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded February 24, 2020 CORPORATION NAME FILED BEST OF BOTH WORLDS INTERNATIONAL 620 PARK AVENUE NUMBER 121, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT BROWN BEAUTY SALON 250 CUMBERLAND STREET SUITE 213, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - BROWN, KARIS T 27 CARTHAGE DRIVE APT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BC WOODCRAFTS 548 PECK ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 ...

